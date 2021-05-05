Four dead after a small plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, officials say

National & World

An aircraft crashed into a home late Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, leaving four people dead, police said.

“We can confirm for you that in total, there are four fatalities,” Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore told CNN affiliate WDAM early Wednesday.

A small civilian plane struck the home, WDAM reported, citing emergency personnel on the scene. The crash was reported at about 11:20 p.m., police said.

Details about what led to the crash weren’t immediately available.

Representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates aviation crashes, and the Federal Aviation Administration were headed to the scene Wednesday morning, Moore told WDAM.

Police asked that residents not touch or remove any debris.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.