Homeowner warns others after he says a contractor took nearly $100K of his money and never finished the job

MONROE, Georgia (WGCL) — A metro-Atlanta homeowner is warning others after he says a local contractor took nearly $100,000 of his money – and never finished building his pool.

David Dyer, a 65-year-old retired federal law enforcement officer, moved into this Monroe, Georgia, home in 2019.

He’s trapped with a nearly finished pool that was contracted more than a year ago.

“I just thought that it would be a great place for family to gather,” said Dyer.

Dyer has been waiting 15 months and counting for his pool. He’s paid thousands of dollars and has nothing to show for it.

“I’ve paid out about $97,000 out of my pocket,” Dyer added.

He signed a contract with Blue Haven Pools of Johns Creek in February of 2020 and began building in April. He said they promised 12 weeks to do the job.

“Initially it was going great, but then COVID struck,” Dyer said.

The pandemic has left many things in short supply such as a shortage of workers, and a shortage of materials.

“And I think the builder may have gotten into some cash flow problems,” added Dyer.

On top of that, Dyer says there were a lot of mistakes.

“They’ve simply walked away and left me with no option but to call in another builder,” said Dyer.

CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the company but was unable to get in contact with anyone.

But a quick search on the better Business Bureau’s Website shows they have a “D” rating.

“I went to the state, I went to the contractors board, I went to the state licensing board, BBB, all those things fizzled, I spoke to a lawyer, and the cost of doing that would have been astronomical,” Dyer said.

Dyer is now offering a cautionary tale to others. He’s had to hire a new contractor to finish the job – for another $15,000.

He recommended getting a lawyer to look over any contract before you hire someone, and to always do your homework.

He’s hopeful he’ll actually be able to use his pool this summer.

