Police release video from officer shooting

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Metro Police released the body worn video from Tuesday night when Officer Brian Sherman was shot responding to a call on Sugarloaf Drive in south Nashville.

Police said the call was a set-up to get officers to the house.

They said the person who called 911 claimed their brother shot their mom, but believe the caller was 22-year-old Salman Mohamed.

Officers tried to negotiate with him but said he shot himself in the head in the driveway in front of officers.

Sherman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was treated and released a couple of hours later.

Families who live near the south Nashville home recounted the shooting on Wednesday.

One neighbor in the Sugar Valley community said the family involved in the shooting was kind and considerate.

“It really just escalated quickly,” said Stephen Guillan, who lives down the block from the house where the shooting took place. “Police were here, probably 65 police officers were here.”

Guillan said he heard 10 to 13 loud gunshots. One of those was self-inflicted, killing Mohamed.

“I heard the police say, ‘Hey, drop the weapon, drop the weapon.’ Finally saw a guy in his driveway standing there and I’m assuming that was the guy.”

“When we heart the gunshots, immediately, because I had my grandchildren with me, we ran downstairs,” said Ebralie Mwamwizerwa, a neighbor across the street.

She said when she heard those shots, she rushed her four grandkids into the basement.

“Whether it’s a setup or not a setup, the shocking thing for me is what a young man like him, 22 years old, no longer alive, is a shocking story for me,” Mwamwizerwa said.

Family and cleaning crews washed away the scene on Wednesday.

Neighbors said the family was kind and kept to themselves.

“Two weeks ago, they brought us food. I think they were beginning their Ramadan,” said Mwamwizerwa.

“Seemed like a sweet family that lived there,” said Guillan. “Quiet, never bugged me, so always assumed they were nice people.”

A family member who didn’t want to go on camera told News4 they have seen suspicious activity near the home the past few years and after Tuesday they plan to move.

A neighbor said she’s lived in her home for several years and over those years they’ve seen multiple SUVs going in and out of the house. That neighbor said she feared for her life on Tuesday night.

