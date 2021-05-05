Red Sox fan protects son from incoming foul ball using coat

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — A Red Sox fan didn’t have a glove Tuesday night as she sat in the front row at Fenway Park. But that didn’t stop her from making a memorable catch, and protecting her young son in the process.

In the first inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers, Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec popped a foul ball toward Pesky’s Pole. That’s where Jessica Duncan was sitting with her son Weston.

Duncan used her coat in an effort to protect her son. With Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes just steps away, Jessica snagged the ball – even though she had no idea at first.

After a brief search of her coat, Jessica pulled the ball out of the coat and held it up.

“It’s kind of all a blur now. I just remember seeing the ball and being afraid for my son. My instinct was to get my coat, but that’s all I remember,” Jessica told WBZ-TV. “What I felt in my jacket I thought was his glove. I didn’t know it was the ball. When I untangled my jacket the ball was there. We are going to frame the ball. We are going to put it in a case.”

NESN television cameras captured the scene, with broadcaster Dennis Eckersley proclaiming “The coat caught it!”

Jessica’s husband Tommy was at the concession stand getting their oldest son, also named Tommy, a lemonade. That left Jessica and Weston alone for the big moment.

“I hear the crowd erupt. One of the guys that was sitting behind us was running, saying ‘That ball just hit in our section.’ I looked up and saw her on TV. I was like ‘No way did this just happen to her!’” said the elder Tommy.

Jessica Duncan is originally from Maine, and now lives in Texas. The family was in New England visiting her parents, who bought them the tickets to the game as a spur of the moment end to the trip.

“I have friends back home where I work, and they’re like dude your wife got the ball. That’s awesome! I hope when the kids get older they look back on it and think it’s cool,” Tommy said.

It was the first time at Fenway Park for the Duncan children, and one they won’t forget.

“Honestly I still can’t believe that it happened,” Jessica said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.