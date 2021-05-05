Unmarked police car hit by stolen vehicle that ran stop sign

National & World

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis City police officer was involved in a car crash in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Hamilton and Lotus. St. Louis police told News 4 a car ran a stop sign and T-boned an unmarked police vehicle. After the crash, two men ran from the area. One of the men was taken into custody but the other was still on the run as of noon.

Police said no officers were pursing the vehicle that ran the stop sign nor where they attempting to pull it over prior to the crash. The car was reported stolen and several guns were found, according to police.

No one was injured in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

