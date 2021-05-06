Suspect found dead after standoff

National & World

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WLOS) — According to Winston-Salem Police, the man involved in a standoff with officers on May 5th, was found dead.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Lockland Avenue, near Wake Forest Baptist Health, around 1:00 p.m., after a disturbance call.

Investigators said a person inside the home pointed a gun at the officers before shots were exchanged.

Shortly after, a fire also broke out at the home.

There were at least two others inside the home who were able to escape safely.

Police eventually made entry later in the evening to find the suspect dead.

No information on the motive or suspects death has been made available.

One civilian was reported injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

