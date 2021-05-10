6 injured from boat explosion at Lake Lanier Islands

National & World

HALL COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Hall County Fire Services responded to a reported boat explosion at the gas docks at Lanier Islands around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials arrived to find the boat engulfed in flames, an associated dock fire from a jet ski that drifted away from the fire area and six people with injuries.

A 16-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and 39-year-old woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The other three people denied ambulance transport to the hospital.

