Strange line of lights reported across sky by people

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in southwestern Pennsylvania reported seeing a strange line of lights in the sky.

People took to Twitter on Friday to see if others saw what they claimed: a line of lights shooting across the night sky.

But it was not an alien invasion. KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin said the line of lights was caused by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.

Sixty Starlink satellites were launched on Tuesday, and we are seeing those satellites lined up in space as they are taking their place in orbit.

According to in-the-sky.org, the line of lights in the sky corresponded with the timing of the Starlink satellite visibility they provided. This also corresponded with the timing that KDKA-TV started receiving messages about strange lights.

Starlink is a SpaceX project that is creating what they call a “constellation” of low Earth orbit satellites that will provide high-speed, low latency internet in the future.

Right now, this project is in its beta phase.

