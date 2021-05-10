SWAT activated at jail after inmates barricaded a door with metal bunk beds

National & World

SPALDING CO, Georgia (WGCL) — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies regained control of the jail on Friday after inmates “created a disturbance”.

According to Sheriff Dix inmates used metal bunk beds to barricade the entrance to a unit inside of the jail around 6:45 a.m. Also, during the incident, inmates attempted to block surveillance cameras.

“From the very beginning, multiple attempts were made by our detention staff to de-escalate the situation including meeting face to face with the inmates. The inmates that were involved chose not to cooperate with those attempts and the situation began to slowly deteriorate,” said Sheriff Dix in a press release.

After several hours, attempts to de-escalate the situation failed, according to Sheriff Dix.

“Before the event could deteriorate any further, I made the decision to deploy the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team armed with various types of less-lethal weapons into the Unit. The SWAT team along with our K-9 Unit and Detention staff made entry, deployed a distraction device, and secured the unit without incident. All of the inmates immediately complied when entry was made. There were no further incidents and no uses of force.”

Sheriff Dix said no one was hurt during the incident.

