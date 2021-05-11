Authorities find human remains, make homicide arrest

National & World

MILTON, Florida (WALA) — A Milton man is under arrest on homicide charges after officials found human remains on the property where he resides, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday received a tip that a body was buried at 4562 Simpson St. in Milton. With this information, a lengthy investigation began, according to the office.

The resident of the address was identified as Johnny Edwards Malisham, 60, according to the SRCSO. Investigators discovered sufficient evidence and probable cause to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Malisham on homicide charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Joining detectives were cadaver dogs and a local university anthropology department personnel in the search for a body. Within a short period of time, the unidentified remains of a human were located on the property, according to investigators.

Authorities say the process of identifying the deceased is underway.

