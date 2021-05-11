Car windows shot out as flurry of suspected freeway shootings continue

National & World

RIVERSIDE, California (KCAL KCBS) — At least three vehicles driving on a Riverside freeway had their windows shot out with BB guns late Sunday night and early Monday morning, the latest in a series of such shootings that have occurred on Southland freeways over the past several weeks.

The first shooting was reported Sunday at 10:38 p.m.

According to California Highway Patrol, a driver was traveling along the eastbound 91 Freeway, between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street, when his right rear window shattered, and then, seconds later, his right front window also shattered.

He pulled into an In-N-Out restaurant parking lot at Madison Avenue and Indiana Street and called 911. One of his windows had a hole which appeared to have been caused by a BB gun.

Just after 5 a.m. Monday, a second shooting occurred on the 91 Freeway in Corona.

In that case, a white Ford Transit vanpool was traveling west on the freeway near Main Street when two of its driver’s side windows were hit with what appeared to be a pellet from a BB or pellet gun.

About 30 minutes later, a third shooting was reported along the westbound 91 Freeway near Lincoln Avenue. A Ford Excursion had its rear passenger side window shattered.

There were no injuries reported in any of the incidents, though officers now believe that some might be car-to-car shootings.

“What it appears, is a small caliber-type weapon was used, either a BB gun or a pellet gun,” Officer Ramon Duran, a CHP spokesperson, said. “But based on the physical evidence that we have obtained at this moment, obviously there is someone that is on the road causing these incidents and our investigators are on top of it.”

This comes after two similar such shootings occurred May 7, also on 91 Freeway, near Main Street in Corona and near Pierce Street in Riverside.

On April 27, two drivers pulled into the same gas station near the Orange County city of Westminster after their windows were shot out on the same stretch of the 405 Freeway.

On April 28, the windows of a Kia Sedona were shot out along the 5 Freeway in Northeast Los Angeles.

