ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday following concerns over fuel supply. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers 45% of all of the fuel used on the East Coast, was hacked Friday.

WNC drivers grapple with long lines, empty pumps as gas supplies dwindle

Many who wanted to fill up after work on Monday in Western North Carolina had to deal with long lines and short supplies.

“Hopefully, we get more soon because we’re about out,” one driver in Robbinsville said.

Some gas stations had no gas.

“Really stressful. This is like the seventh phone call I’ve had today,” said Autumn Carringer, a gas station clerk in Robbinsville.

When she got into work Monday afternoon, her gas station was out of gas. She said a lot of people were calling to see if they had gas.

“I didn’t know there was a gas situation. I just pulled up here, and they don’t have any,” said Kevin Clark, who was visiting the mountains from Alabama.

Officials are urging people not to panic buy because it could make the situation worse.

However, drivers on Monday said they needed gas.

“My light has been on for like two days, so I’ve cut the air conditioning off, I have the windows down, I have it in neutral,” one driver said, hoping her car didn’t run out before she got to the pump.

The governor’s executive order temporarily stops fuel regulations for motor vehicles.

A diesel supplier in the mountains said that if the Colonial Pipeline isn’t back up and running in the next four to five days they will have to get gas from East Coast ports like Wilmington, Charleston or Savannah.

In a statement, Colonial Pipeline said it hopes to be back online by the end of the week.

Drivers fear what’s down the road if that doesn’t happen.

“That we go a month without gas,” a driver said.

