Police nab 2 with more than 1,000 bags of heroin

WHATELY, Massachusetts (WSHM) — Massachusetts State Police arrested two people who were in possession of more than 1,000 packets of heroin.

Police said they witnessed a car weaving in and out of its lane on I-91 Northbound in Whately this past Friday.

A trooper conducted a traffic search and found the driver nor the passenger were licensed to operate a motor vehicle.

Troopers then searched the vehicle which led to the discovery of 1,008 packets of heroin, as well as seven grams of cocaine, and one gram of Xanax.

Tommy Newhall, 37, of Chester, Vermont, and Jennifer West, 36, of Claremont, New Hampshire were arrested.

Newhall and West were transported to the Northampton State Police Barracked for processing. They are scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court.

Newhall is being charged with:

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Marked Lanes Violation

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

West is charged with:

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Xanax

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

