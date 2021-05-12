City partnering with group to offer de-escalation and peacekeeping training

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The city of Portland is partnering with a group to offer de-escalation and peacekeeping training that city leaders hope will lead to more peaceful protests and marches. It comes as the city has endured nearly a year of rioting and violence from a mostly small group of demonstrators.

The partnership is with the “Portland Peace Team”, a group that was founded in 2012 by a Portland State University Professor. The city is contracting with the peace team to offer seven free training sessions focused on keeping events like protests, marches and rallies peaceful.

According to the city, group members provide nonviolent de-escalation services at local events and can be spotted wearing blue vests to identify themselves. In a press release provided by the city, the group’s founder Tom Hastings shared “The Portland Peace Team wants to join with all Portlanders to restore our culture of nonviolence, no hatred, and activism for justice.”

The two-hour trainings start this month and will go through July. Each session is capped at 50 people.

