Gas hoarding on the rise as demand skyrockets amid fears of a shortage

ATLANTA (WGCL) — There are pictures, many drivers say, that makes their blood boil.

“I can see the need, but it’s like we need it to, stop being selfish O my god,” said Carlos Hurt who had been struggling to find gas all day in metro Atlanta.

People hoarding gas in response to the cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline, disrupting gas distribution.

“Oh my god, arrrrh,” said Deborah who is born and raised in Atlanta and was at her fifth gas station trying to find fuel.

“Let me emphasize that much as there was no cause for say hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline, uh, especially in light of the fact that the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of this week and over the weekend,” said Jennifer Granholm, White House Secretary of Energy.

Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed an executive order temporarily suspending state taxes on fuel in response to rising prices.

In Colonial Pipeline’s latest statement they wrote, they to want you to be reassured that extra fuel is on the way to markets who are experiencing pressure like Atlanta and are being prioritized.

The reason so many are seeing out of fuel signs is because of a spike in demand, not because of supply from the distribution companies.

But while that may be the case, for many like Carlos in the metro area this could affect more for him than his ability to go to the grocery store.

“I work at Truist Stadium and I stay in Stone Mountain so that commute, I need insurance money I need to go to work but gas is not looking good,” said Carlos.

