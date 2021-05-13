Around 100 chickens run loose after trailer comes to abrupt stop on 1-10

National & World

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WALA) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle pulling a trailer with live chickens and roosters came to an abrupt stop due to traffic on I-10 near mile marker 7.

They state multiple cage doors opened, which allowed around 100 chickens to escape onto the median and shoulders of the interstate.

The driver then left the scene prior to FHP’S arrival.

Many animals were left there causing the traffic to slow down.

FHP troopers and Escambia Co. Animal Patrol were able to remove most of the animals from the area.

The driver has still not been identified.

