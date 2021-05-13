Mayor wants to crack down on drag racers by taking their vehicles

National & World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The mayor of Flint wants to crack down on drag racers by taking away their vehicles.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley proposed revisions to the city’s ordinances covering drag racing. The changes would classify drag racing and other related dangerous activity as a public nuisance, which would allow city police to seize offenders’ vehicles, trailers and all other associated property supporting their high-speed habits.

“Our neighborhoods are being terrorized by these thrill seekers. They are breaking the law and endangering innocent bystanders’ lives,” Neeley said. “Let’s hit them where it hurts by taking away their instruments of terror. Let’s take away their cars.”

The proposal has been presented to the Flint City Council for consideration. The council delayed action on the measure on Monday.

“This is reckless endangerment. We must act now to fight back and protect our neighborhoods,” Neeley said.

The proposed revisions would allow police to impound and seize all property related to drag racing, including vehicles and trailers, and hold the vehicle owner liable. The seized property would be sold to allow the city to recover costs including towing and storage fees, as well as the cost of maintaining the property and of prosecuting the case. Any surplus would be deposited in the city’s general fund or as directed by the court.

