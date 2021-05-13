School guidance counselor faces charges after allegedly changing grades

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

DOVER, Tennessee (WSMV) — A school counselor at Stewart County High School has been indicted on charges of improperly changing academic records, the TBI announced on Friday.

Gayla Grise, 51, was indicted on Monday by the Stewart County Grand Jury on two counts of falsifying of educational and academic records.

She was booked on Wednesday at the Stewart County Jail and released on a $500 bond.

The TBI began an investigation in September 2020 that a guidance counselor at Stewart County High School was altering student transcripts.

Agents discovered that Grise was responsible for making multiple changes within the school’s internal academic records database.

The investigation showed that Grise did not have the authority to make those changes in the manner she did.

Gaise is no longer employed by the Stewart County Schools system.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.