Amateur golfer Pierceson Coody playing first PGA event with dad caddying, legendary granddad watching

DALLAS (KTVT) — Pierceson Coody has always had golf in his blood. This makes playing in his first ever PGA Tour event something he’ll never forget, regardless of the score.

Pierceson says, “It couldn’t have been better. It’s so much fun to be able to see them. You hit a good shot, hit a bad shot, they’re laughing and cheering for you no matter.”

From Plano West High School, the number two amateur in the world had his own cheering section which included some of his teammates from the 2016 state championship team.

Ethan Shaff, Pierceson’s former teammate, says, “I’d like to think I made him the man he is today and he deserves everything that’s come his way.”

Two people who deserve an immense amount of credit for Pierceson’s development are his father, Kyle, serving as his caddie — and his grandfather, Charles Coody.

Charles made the trip to McKinney from Abilene. He’ll forever be known for winning the 1971 Masters.

He says, “It’s a big amount of pleasure for me to come out and watch Pierceson.”

Pierceson says, “Knowing what he did on the Tour his whole career and just being able to learn from him. I’m sure he’s going to have something to say encouraging.” To which, Charles says, “Just be yourself and focus and go out and play golf and have fun.”

Pierceson’s twin brother, Parker, is also at UT and now both have played one PGA Tour event. Their dad also went to UT but granddad wears purple for a reason.

Charles Coody admits, “I told them I will root for you guys and your team, but in all the other sports… I’m a TCU guy.”

Clearly, the legacy of the Coody family is alive and well.

