Detectives seek tips after skeletal human remains found

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help after skeletal human remains were found last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 4, just after 8 p.m., deputies responded to the Clackamas Fire District #1 station on Southeast Fuller Road. The sheriff’s office says that a person had reported finding a partial human skull nearby.

The person led deputies to the location of the remains, a wetland area near Southeast Causey Avenue and Southeast Fuller Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional skeletal remains were located in the area and the scene was secured.

The sheriff’s office says following initial forensic analysis, detectives believe the remains are somewhere between eight months and over two years old. The remains are believed to belong to a white man who stood between 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall. He is believed to have been 45-65 years old at the time of death, and appears to have had very poor dental hygiene. According to the sheriff’s office, the man may have been a transient based on items found around the remains.

The cause of death has not been determined, but the sheriff’s office said experts found no signs of homicidal violence or foul play.

A black t-shirt was found with the remains and has a distinctive logo featuring the words “Monster Army Momentum.”

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the remains. Anyone who saw a man wearing the t-shirt in the area over the past few years is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information about the case can contact the tip line at 503-723-4949 or at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 21-009188.

