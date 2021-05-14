Educator gets surprise sendoff

National & World

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local longtime educator received a surprise sendoff Thursday. Co-workers and friends gathered at Fletcher Park to show their appreciation for Avery’s Creek Elementary School principal Denise Montgomery, who is preparing to retire.

Montgomery has spent 30 years as an educator in Henderson and Buncombe counties. She credits all educators for adapting to the challenges of her last year on the job.

“Probably the most challenging thing has been that connection piece and keeping connected with our children and with the staff and with the families, but our teachers have done an outstanding job,” Montgomery said.

“She calls us rock stars, and we know in our heart she is the true rock star of our school,” Avery’s Creek teacher Maureen Wellbery said. “We always are amazed at the generosity that she has for everyone.”

Montgomery is not sure what the next chapter of her life will include, but she said she plans to stay busy.

