Former massage therapist charged with rape, sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A former massage therapist arrested for a second time on Thursday afternoon following several investigations by News4.

Tarek Mentouri, the massage therapist at the center of a year-long News4 investigation and accused by more than 15 women of sexually touching them or himself during massages or job interviews, was arrested by Metro Police for the second time.

Mentouri was arrested on Thursday after the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging him with eight counts of sexual battery, five counts of assault (offensive contact), two counts of harassment, rape and kidnapping involving nine adult females who had either gone to his home for a massage appointment or to apply for a job that he had posted for an assistant.

The kidnapping and rape charges stem from a victim who reported that Mentouri held her down in a chair and forced her to perform a sex act on him. Allegations also include him placing his genitals on victims during massages.

At the time of his arrest, Mentouri was free on $2,500 bond for felony impersonation of a licensed professional.

His massage license was revoked in August by the Tennessee Massage Licensing Board following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with clients during appointments.

In April, Metro Police detectives conducted a controlled undercover deal with Mentouri for a massage at his Glade Street home. After Mentouri was paid prior to a massage, officers took him into custody.

Mentouri is not being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Mentouri is asked to contact the Metro Police Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.

