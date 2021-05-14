Laser show set up at Covid-19 vaccine clinic

National & World

CANONSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A vaccine clinic in Canonsburg is doing something unique to lessen the stress for kids and teens when they roll up their sleeves.

Curative is hosting a clinic in the cafeteria at St. Patrick’s Church School in Canonsburg. When you walk in, you’ll see a full-on laser show and music. The idea is to calm any anxiety kids and teens may have before they get the COVID vaccine.

George Dodworth is the man behind the lasers. He owns a company called Lightwave International, which has done thousands of laser shows over the years. He said he wanted to do what he could to lower vaccine hesitancy and attract kids and teens age 12 to 15 to come in and get the shot.

“I wanted to make something a little more interesting and exciting for them instead of going into something sterile. They can have a great memory of getting the shot,” said Dodsworth.

Parent Jennifer Coleman said her son loved the lasers.

“I think he was surprised by it. He used to go here when he was very young and hasn’t been here since kindergarten and to walk in and see it in this state was fun for him,” said Coleman.

Katelyn Waters, 15, said her parents wanted her to get the shot, so she did.

“I want to be safe around family so they feel safer and I feel safer,” said Waters.

Dodworth said the clinic is the only one in the country with these lasers.

The vaccine clinic will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and next week from Monday through Friday. You can make an appointment or walk in.

Curative also has a vaccine clinic in Franklin Park at the community center with the same times. There are no lasers there yet, but that could change in the future.

