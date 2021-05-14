Man to pay nearly $775K for alleged insurance fraud

National & World

OGEMAW COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — An Ogemaw County man has to pay nearly $775,000 in restitution for alleged insurance fraud.

Darrell Lee Hardenburgh, of West Branch, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation for receiving and concealing stolen property in excess of $20,000. As part of the plea, Hardenburgh was not charged with several additional counts of insurance fraud but was ordered to pay $746,529.21 to Hastings Mutual Insurance Company and $28,339.60 to the Hanover Insurance Group, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services said.

Hardenburgh was also ordered to turn over all medical equipment used in the scheme to law enforcement.

“After an auto accident that allegedly left him wheelchair bound, Mr. Hardenburgh was accused of fraudulently receiving attendant care and medical equipment provided by his insurance company,” the DIFS said.

After an investigation, it was revealed Hardenburgh could in fact walk.

“Fraudulent insurance claims drive up insurance costs for everyone, and I want to thank the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office for partnering with us to bring Mr. Hardenburgh to justice,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS easily and, in most cases, anonymously, so we strongly encourage consumers to speak up if they see something suspicious.”

“The conclusion of this case was a joint effort with the Michigan State Police and the Ogemaw Sheriff’s Office working hand in hand, along with the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit,” Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert said. “I am pleased that through this investigation, we were able to uncover the alleged fraudulent activity and donate the recovered wheelchairs to the Commission on Aging in Gaylord.”

