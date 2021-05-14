Police: Man delivering newspapers seriously injured

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood early Friday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 4400 block of Northeast Shaver Street.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a serious gunshot injury. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital. His injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, according to police.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) responded to investigate. According to police, the team learned the victim and a female passenger were driving slowly down the street delivering newspapers when a suspect in another vehicle fired at them through the windshield of the unmarked delivery van.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Police said a suspect description is not available at this time.

FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor as he was taking his daughter out for a morning walk. He says he’s shocked this happened so close to home.

“I know the city has been struggling this year, all over the city – but this area, this street, we’ve been here three years, it’s filled with family and kids. Everyone knows each other. It’s really shocking, honestly. It’s the last thing you expect to wake up to in the morning,” Nilesh told FOX 12.

Anyone with information about the shooting or might have surveillance video from the neighborhood at about 4 a.m., is asked to contact investigators. Please reference case number 21-129557.

This shooting comes after Portland Police Association Executive Director Daryl Turner spoke out about gun violence in the city. Turner says he hasn’t seen violence in Portland like this since the 1990s.

According to Turner, the gun violence is directly related to defunding police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.