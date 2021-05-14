South Carolina sheriff’s office releases jail footage showing the in-custody death of a mentally ill Black man

National & World

Authorities in South Carolina have released new footage showing how a mentally ill Black man died while sheriff’s deputies forcibly removed him from a jail cell earlier this year.

Jamal Sutherland died at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston on January 5, 2021, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Footage shows deputies pepper spraying and tasing Sutherland multiple times after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bond hearing.

The footage — including jail surveillance footage and body camera videos — was released Thursday night at the request of Sutherland’s family, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a statement posted on Twitter late Thursday night.

In a news conference Friday, Sutherland family attorney Mark A. Peper said the family would endeavor to answer Sutherland’s last question: “What is the meaning of this?”

“People with mental health issues are entitled to the same exact civil rights as you and me and every other healthy, wealthy person in this world,” Peper said.

Sutherland’s death comes at a time when law enforcement are under increased scrutiny for their use of force, particularly against Black people and other people of color.

Charleston County Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has said her office is reviewing the case and she will make a decision about whether anyone will be criminally charged “before the end of June.”

In a statement released with the videos, Graziano called the incident “a horrible tragedy.”

“Our officers removed Mr. Sutherland from his cell that morning in order to ensure that he received a timely bond hearing, as required by law,” Graziano said. “Their efforts were complicated by the increasing effects that Mr. Sutherland was suffering as a result of mental illness.”

“Since this tragedy occurred, we have assessed our resources and are evaluating options for global improvement, including a focus on mental health awareness,” she added.

Peper said Sutherland had asked his family for help dealing with his mental illness on December 31, 2020. The family had taken him to a local mental health center where they hoped he would be safe.

According to North Charleston Mayor Keith Sumney, officers responded to Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Center on January 4 after calls of a “large scale fight” that had “erupted between patients and staff.” In body camera footage released by North Charleston, officers were told Sutherland had punched a staff member and threw a fax machine.

According to Peper, an altercation occurred between two patients other than Sutherland, and that the center had called 911 in response. While police were responding, Peper said, “Jamal became agitated” and intervened in an effort to help.

“Given the confusion, he is alleged to have committed a misdemeanor offense of simple assault on a nurse staff member” at the center, Peper said.

On the morning he died, Sutherland was scheduled to attend a bond hearing for a misdemeanor assault charge, according to a statement from Wilson, the county solicitor. Deputies at the detention center were responsible for moving Sutherland from his jail cell, according to the statement.

At the beginning of the footage from one of the body cameras, a deputy is heard saying Sutherland has refused to leave his cell and that he took “an aggressive stance.” The deputy also says a captain has been notified and that the judge required Sutherland appear before the judge. Deputies were going to extract Sutherland from the cell while medical personnel were present, he says on the video.

“During his forced removal from the cell, Mr. Sutherland became unresponsive and died,” Wilson said in her statement.

Sutherland was pronounced dead after attempts by medical staff at the facility to save his life, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office at the time.