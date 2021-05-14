Toddler rescued from sinking truck

National & World

DICKSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A toddler is safe this morning after they were pulled from a sinking truck in Dickson County Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee City Fire Department says the truck went into a pond on the 400 block of Highway 70 West.

The two-year-old child was reportedly in the back seat when the truck was knocked out of gear and rolled into the pond.

A family member was able to pull the toddler from the vehicle before rescue crews arrived.

No one was injured in the incident.

