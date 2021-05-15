Disappearance of mom being considered ‘suspicious’

National & World

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police are now considering the disappearance of a South Windsor mother to be ‘suspicious.’

On Friday night, state police were searching a condominium in South Windsor in connection to the search for Jessica Edwards.

Edwards disappeared several days ago.

South Windsor Police say the search isn’t the result of any specific information, just information they collected throughout the week.

People wearing hazmat suits were seen going into the condo, as well at K9 units.

On Friday, family and friends of a missing mother from South Windsor organized a search team Friday morning to try and track her down.

Edwards’ loved ones met at 10 a.m. to continue searching in a few different areas in the greater Hartford area.

Police are also following up on leads, including Manchester Street in Hartford.

That’s where a streaming device belonging to Edwards pinged.

“What’s really holding me up I guess is the hope I’ll find my sister,” said Yanique Edwards.

Friday marked the fifth day of the search.

Edwards is 30 years old and is described as 5’3″ tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

She is a new mom and recently was married.

Her family said she disappeared early Monday morning.

She’s a student at Manchester Community College and apparently emailed a professor early Monday morning to say she wouldn’t be in class; however, police said Edwards left her vehicle at home and turned off her cell phone.

Investigators said they don’t have any evidence of foul play, but they haven’t ruled it out.

K9 and aerial support teams are being used, police said.

“It’s extremely concerning and we haven’t closed our doors to any possibility at this point,” said South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

Her family, friends, and police said they just want to make sure she’s safe.

Family members were adamant that Jessica would not disappear without taking her baby with her.

In fact, they said she just bought a matching cap and gown for her and the baby to celebrate her graduation day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Windsor police at 860-648-6226.

