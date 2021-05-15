Five people shot, two fatally, at Chicago gathering

National & World

Five people were shot, two fatally, during a gathering early Saturday on the South Side of Chicago, police said.

Detectives were searching for a yet to be identified person who fled the scene — described by the fire department as a yard party in the Gresham section.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

Police later said a second person died from their injuries but did not provide additional information.

Before reporting the second fatality, police had said a 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the right arm and was transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported in fair condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another 21-year-old man, also shot in the shoulder, was in fair condition at Christ Hospital, police said before the second death was reported.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Saturday on South Loomis Boulevard, CNN affiliate WLS reported.