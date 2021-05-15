‘Need more people like them’: Firefighters deliver orders after Instacart driver’s car destroyed in crash

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CHARLES, Missouri (KMOV) — Firefighters are typically the first to arrive in an emergency. A St. Charles woman is praising firefighters for a surprising act of kindness, that kept her from losing much-needed money

“There needs to be more people like them,” Robetta Poss said.

Poss had just dropped her son off at work Thursday when she was hit by a driver near Zumbehl Road and Interstate 70, leaving her car totaled. She is an Instacart driver and had three more delivers to make.

With her paycheck on the line, firefighters decided to make the deliveries for her.

“It was great. I love it and I appreciate every one of you,” she added.

Watch the video above, News 4 captured the moment Poss thanked the men.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.