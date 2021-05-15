NFL player leads shoe giveaway to middle school

National & World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The current Seattle Seahawks Safety Ugo Amadi is giving back the community that helped raise him.

The former Former Overton Bobcats star gathered some of his NFL buddies to help him distribute shoes to students at Rose Park Middle School.

“Getting new shoes, I don’t care how old you are. You’re gonna love a new pair of shoes,” says Amadi.

The kids sure did.

And the group of NFL players, from George Kittle, to T.J. Hockenson, to Derek Barnett to Corn Elder handed out 375 pairs of brand new Nikes to plenty of smiling faces.

“I saw some black air forces over there that were pretty sweet. I’d probably rock those ones,” says Detroit Lions Tight End T.J. Hockenson.

“They’re very appreciative. and it’s always good to give back. especially being from middle Tennessee. Being out here with Ugo and Derek, we all grew up here. It’s definitely great,” adds Carolina Panthers Cornerback Corn Elder.

“You don’t know what anyone’s going through in life,” says San Francisco 49ers Tight End Kittle. “But when you make someone smile, it puts a smile on your own face.”

It’s a nice way to help wind down the school year.

And the gesture is something Amadi takes pride in, having grown up in the area as a product of the Metro school system.

“I honestly did not think I’d be where I am right now at 17-years-old. I mean when I was 17 years old being able to give back to the community. But this is always on my heart. There’s gonna be another Ugo Amadi at this school. Or another Derek Barnett. Or another George Kittle. But they need those resources and that’s where we’re here to do.”

