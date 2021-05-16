Maskless crowds resume at Kansas City Mavericks games

National & World

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — Mask mandates are disappearing around the Kansas City area.

Saturday night the KC Mavericks hosted the Allen Americans in the first large sporting event in the region where masks were optional.

In the tailgate area just outside Cable Dahmer Arena, David Buckner played lawn games with his son. He elected not to wear a face covering.

“It’s whatever your preference is,” he said. “You can wear a mask, or don’t.”

Most fans on Saturday night followed suit. Only a few donned masks throughout the game.

Melissa Grass did so because of her profession. She works in a long-term care setting.

“I’m excited, but nervous,” she said. “Excited to get back to normal, nervous for my people.”

The team announced that it would no longer require masks or enforce social distancing measures after the City of Independence rescinded its mask order earlier in the week.

The Mavericks said they would also begin opening up more areas for seating starting May 20.

Brent Thiessen, the general manager of the team, said it was good to see fans returning to a more normal environment.

“We’re very pleased with the city of Independence and Spectra for removing the mask mandate,” he said.

