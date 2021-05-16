OR mom ‘letting a big breath out’ after driver arrested in connection to deadly accident

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — An arrest has been made in a deadly pedestrian accident in Gresham. Gresham police said they arrested 20-year-old Cameron King Thursday, two months after the accident off Northwest Eastman Parkway.

The mother of nine-year-old Baylei Martins-Read, who was killed, is reacting to the arrest.

“As soon as I found out I let a big breath out,” Victoria Martins-Read said.

A sigh of relief from Martins-Read after learning police arrested King, who’s accused of hitting and killing her daughter. He’s facing assault and negligent homicide charges.

“She will get justice,” Victoria Martins-Read said. “Finally, because it’s been a hard two months. Not knowing what’s happening, when it’s going to go and how it’s going to progress. All I want is for my daughter to get justice,” Martins-Read said.

On March 6, Martins-Read said they were walking along Northwest Eastman Parkway in Gresham when King jumped the curb, hitting her and her two-year-old Maggie and killing nine-year-old Baylei. Gresham police said King stayed at the scene that night and cooperated.

Victoria has a broken ankle from the accident and she said Maggie has a skull fracture. While Maggie’s injuries are beginning to heal, Victoria said it’s going to be a long road to recovery for her own injuries.

“Her stitches are all out and she’s healing very beautifully. She’s probably always going to have some scarring,” Victoria Martins-Read said. “Because of the angle and placement of the break on my ankle, it isn’t healing properly and actually reopened. The break rebroke. So, we’re in the process of finding a good orthopedic surgeon to talk to about the possibility of putting pins placed in my ankle.”

Now, she said she and Maggie are having to adjust to life without Baylei.

“Her best friend never came home,” Victoria Martins-Read said. “For Mother’s Day I made her a photo book full of pictures of her and sissy so she had a book she can carry around and look at of her and her sister she can physically hold when she’s having a hard time.”

The Martins-Read family does have a GoFundMe set up if you’d like to donate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.