Woman claiming she became sick from eating at CT donut shop now fighting for her life

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ELLINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Getting violently sick from eating a donut?

It happened to many customers after visiting Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington.

The North Central District Health Department warns people to not eat food from there while it investigates the cause.

Mother’s Day weekend was supposed to be special for so many reasons for Terri Civitello.

Tonight, she’s still sick.

Her daughter is also and her mother is fighting for her life in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Gerry’s Donuts says nothing like this has ever happened in the thirty-plus years it’s been in business.

“Yes, I’ve gone to Gerry’s Donuts as many times as any Ellington resident, but now I live in Birmingham, Alabama,” Civitello tells us.

Terri’s daughter hasn’t seen grandma in almost two years.

The family met up Mother’s Day weekend by traveling to Civitello’s hometown, stopping by the iconic shop, Gerry’s Donuts.

While returning to Alabama, Civetello and her daughter became ill, but her 83-year-old mom got it worst.

“Got sick in bed, couldn’t get herself to the bathroom, aspirated on her vomit, and went into ICU,” explained Civitello.

Tonight, we’re told she almost didn’t make it the first night at the hospital, where she’s still not doing well.

The North Central District Health Department tells Eyewitness News it received many reports of gastrointestinal illness.

Something else left a bad taste in Civitello’s mouth, a post that was made to the shop’s Facebook page that has since been deleted.

“It basically said life happens and with not the most pleasant word there,” explained Civitello.

Sara Yetishefsky, the owner’s niece, explains.

“I have no idea where that post even came from. I don’t know who I work with that has access to that post. Gerry, himself, does not have access to that page,” stated Yetishefsky.

Gerry’s Donuts did apologize for the Facebook post.

It also said it’s not taking the matter lightly.

Eyewitness News is learning the owner is shocked and working with state public health officials.

The shop’s message tonight…

“I just want people to know how sorry we truly are that this happened,” said Yetishefsky.

Tonight, we’re also learning state public health officials are expected to interview customers who got sick.

Gerry’s Donuts is currently closed during the investigation.

As for Civitello, she says she wants a thorough investigation and believes there should be some compensation for ill customers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.