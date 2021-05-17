Abandoned dog one of a number of pets given up after adoption during pandemic

National & World

PHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) — When so many people were working from home during the pandemic, many families adopted dogs. But now, workers at one Arizona rescue say not all those dogs are being kept.

Bryce Anderson, a volunteer and board member of Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue, says they are beginning to see a large number of dogs surrendered to shelters, or even worse, abandoned in the desert. “We’re contacted by dozens of people every day asking us to help a dog,” says Anderson.

Anderson shared the story of just one of the many dogs who need foster families and forever homes.

Colby is a two-year-old Lab/Golden mix who was found abandoned in the Arizona desert. He was not microchipped, and he didn’t have a collar or tags. Despite many attempts to find his owner, no one ever came forward. Anderson says it was evident he was intentionally abandoned.

However, Colby is suffering from serious anxiety, likely due to his abandonment. Anderson says he’s a sweet and friendly dog, but that he may have difficulty finding a forever home due to his anxiety issues. He requires at least two long walks daily, an hour of swimming time, and multiple sessions of “fetch” throughout the day. He’s currently under the care of a vet to manage his anxiety, so he will stay in foster care for at least a month.

Anderson says Colby is a perfect example of many dogs that need help and loving families. If you have room in your heart and your home for a new pet, please contact a rescue like Southwest Oasis Lab Rescue, the Arizona Humane Society or Maricopa County Animal Care & Control.

Southwest Oasis Lab Rescue is an all-foster rescue created in 2019, meaning all their dogs live in foster homes while being treated by vets and assessed for any behavioral concerns. Last year alone, the rescue successfully placed more than 200 Labs and Lab mixes into loving homes.

