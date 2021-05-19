Veteran’s memorial lost in flood rebuilt by mother who lost son in Iraq

National & World

VILLAGE OF SANFORD, Michigan (WNEM) — The Village of Sanford works to reimagine a beloved memorial swept away by last year’s flood.

The monument honored the nation’s veterans, and the new memorial will be unveiled Wednesday.

“We put so much of our heart and soul into building the first monument,” Kim Burgess said.

In July of 2018, a monument honoring veterans was dedicated to the Village of Sanford. During last May’s flood, it was among the many precious memories that were swept away.

“At first I was totally disoriented it was like I didn’t even know where I was because the monument wasn’t here anymore it was gone,” Burgess said.

The loss of the monument was deeply personal for Burgess. Her son, Lance Corporal Ryan Burgess, was killed in Iraq in 2006.

The monument was her and her husband’s way to honor all veterans. Its destruction gave her a new mission, to restore that tribute to all branches of the military.

“I decided that you know what we’re going to figure out how to make this happen and represent this to our community,” Burgess said.

In September they got to work, beginning with the same flag poles from the destroyed monument. The poles that formed a background for a military field cross.

A symbol honoring the fallen, like her son.

“We always have his memory that how important veterans are in our community, so we got a whole new perspective of that losing our son in Iraq,” Burgess said.

The new and improved monument will be rededicated Wednesday on the exact day and moment the dams failed. Giving veterans a place to reflect and the community a reminder that with resiliency and dedication it too can rise from the flood.

“We want our town to come back and come back strong and beautiful,” Burgess said.

