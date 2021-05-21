Armed man robs Wells Fargo bank

National & World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man armed with a gun robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Asheville on Thursday and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Asheville police said the suspect entered the Wells Fargo on Merrimon Avenue about 4:45 p.m., threatened employees and customers and took an unspecified amount of money before fleeing on foot. Witnesses told officers they saw the man get into a silver or gray Cadillac SUV.

Authorities said the suspect is about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing light gray pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, a blue and red baseball cap with a mountain and sun pattern on the front, sunglasses and a blue mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call 828-252-1110. People may also anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.

