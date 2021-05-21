Couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

National & World

LEAWOOD, Kansas (KCTV) — “Yes, dear.” That’s the secret to 70 years of marriage for Dick and Barbara Henley.

The two sweethearts married on May 27, 1951. The couple met in 1949 at the College Inn near the Missouri State University campus when Barbara Henley was enjoying a night out with her sorority sisters and Dick Henley was with his college friends. That’s when she caught his eye.

It was love at first sight, and Dick Henley says he knew that he had found the one.

The couple moved to Appleton, Missouri after marriage to establish their home and to raise their family. They went on to have two sons and two daughters.

Dick Henley’s basketball coaching career in Appleton relocated the family to Kansas City where it has been home ever since.

The couple plans to celebrate their 70th anniversary surrounded by family and friends.

Family members are encouraging everyone to mail the couple an anniversary card.

Anniversary cards can be mailed to:

Dick and Barbara Henley

10205 Howe Drive

Leawood, KS 66206

