Crash that killed father & son caused by driver with BAC 4 times the legal limit

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

THORNTON, Colorado (KCNC) — Police in Thornton say Travis Butts, 38, was driving under the influence at 102 mph when he ran a red light in March, killing a father and his 7-year-old son. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on March 6 at the corner of East 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Butts was also killed in the crash. Toxicology results later determined Butts had a .380 blood alcohol concentration, more than four times the legal limit.

Investigators say Butts was speeding westbound in a Subaru Forrester on 120th Avenue when he ran a red light and hit a GMC Yukon. The Driver of the Yukon, Brett Chapman, 32, was killed on impact along with his son, Blaine.

Police ruled out street racing as a factor in the crash. The Thornton Police Department issued the following statement about the investigation:

“Although accidents of this kind are rare in Thornton, we should all use this deep loss of life as a reminder to have serious conversations about driving under the influence, speeding, aggressive driving, and general driving safety. Talk to your loved ones, regardless of age, and impress upon them the importance.”

Brett Chapman leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter. His family has set up a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the funeral and memorial service.

“Blaine was the most bright, spirited, respectful, loving child. He loved playing with his dog Gracie. He and his dad were inseparable,” family members said in a statement. “Brett was the kindest person you could meet, full of love, care and compassion. He was brilliant, always willing to help anyone and dear to whoever was his friend.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.