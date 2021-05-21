Former school nurse facing attempted child pornography production charge

National & World

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A former Clarksville school nurse is believed to have taken photos of more than 40 victims during his time at North East High School.

Authorities say Leon Hensley, who was previously arrested in 2019 for sexual exploitation of a minor, was arrested near his home in Lake Whales, Florida on Thursday.

A criminal complaint charges Hensley with attempted production of child pornography, after several nude photos of minor females were discovered on Hensley’s property.

Authorities have identified more than 40 female minor victims whom Hensley had allegedly taken secret nude photos of.

Authorities say more than 700 photos have been discovered to date, with the photos reportedly showing minor females in a single bathroom in various stages of undress or utilizing the bathroom facilities.

Hensley faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say the investigation, now being conducted by U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the FBI and the Clarksville Police Department, is ongoing.

