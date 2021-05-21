Man charged with storage unit burglaries, catalytic converter thefts

National & World

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — Following the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Daphne, a man stands accused of burglarizing storage units and also stealing catalytic converters, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

During the last six months, the agency says, the BCSO along with other law enforcement agencies in the county have documented several burglaries of storage units and thefts of catalytic converters.

On May 7, a travel trailer, valued around $35,000, was stolen from a storage lot in Daphne. Authorities say video surveillance showed a silver Toyota Tundra truck in the area when the travel trailer was stolen. Patrol units were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

During the early morning hours of May 18, a patrol deputy located the Toyota Tundra parked at the entrance of a subdivision in Daphne, the BCSO says. The occupant of the truck, Randall Kendrick Jr., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Because the truck closely matched the description of the vehicle captured on video, criminal investigators responded to speak to Kendrick. During the course of the investigation, they came to believe Kendrick stole the travel trailer a few weeks prior.

Investigators traveled to Pensacola and recovered the stolen travel trailer. A jet ski that was reported stolen in Daphne was also recovered.

A search warrant was executed at Kendrick’s residence in Daphne. Approximately 70 stolen items were located and returned to the owners, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators are continuing to work with agencies in Baldwin County as well as Escambia County in Florida to locate and recover additional stolen property.

Kendrick, 29, is charged with six counts of burglary and one count of theft of property first. Additional charges are pending, the BCSO says.

