Kansas City police warn public about man exposing himself

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Kansas City Police Department say they’ve had multiple records about a man allegedly exposing himself in Loose Park.

Police say a man driving an older gray Honda Accord has exposed himself to walkers and joggers from the Loose Park area to 75th Street.

“We’ve had multiple recent reports of a heavy-set black male driving an older gray Honda Accord with a different, darker-colored driver’s side fender exposing himself to walkers & joggers from about Loose Park to 75th St,” police said in a tweet. “Please report all such incidents to 911.”

If you have any information about the case, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

