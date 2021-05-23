Rose City Justice holds march for one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — It’s been almost one year since George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis and Rose City Justice held a march on Saturday in honor of the anniversary. Organizers told Fox 12 they hope to reignite marches in Portland again, starting with this one.

The group of about 100 people started by gathering at Revolution Hall. They started marching down Stark Street, chanting things like “black lives matter” and George Floyd’s name.

Rose City Justice, which started many of the major marches last summer from Revolution Hall, lead the march over the Hawthorne Bridge and to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Organizers Solamon Ibe and Chrissy Woods said the march was about educating the community about legislation like ending qualified immunity and reigniting marches in Portland.

Woods said a year after Floyd’s murder, these marches are important in gaining support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s visible, you seeing that many people care about something is impactful,” Woods said. “If that person cares and that person cares and if I know that person that’s my friend, that’s my neighbor, that’s my teacher, that’s my doctor, maybe that’s something I should look more into. The more people do it the more people will do it.”

People in attendance like Cody Urban said he came to march with Rose City Justice because of the anniversary and he said it’s powerful when people stand together and rise up for a cause.

“Power is built wherever there are people rising up,” Urban said. “That’s where we want to be. We want to come out and keep showing support for where people are making strongest demands of the system so we can have justice.”

A few people within the group set off fireworks during the march, but Rose City Justice asked them to leave.

At Tom McCall Waterfront Park, people also listened to poets and speakers, including local mothers who have lost their own children to police brutality.

