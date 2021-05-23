Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Atlanta

National & World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three other people.

An APD spokesman said the 10 p.m. shooting happened near a Waffle House on Glenwood Avenue in the Glenwood Plaza shopping center. CBS46 News has learned two of the wounded victims were in stable condition. Police said a 15-year-old girl died from her injuries on the scene. An investigator in the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Diamond Johnson.

According to APD, the preliminary investigation suggests that before the shooting, several teenagers were fighting. After the fight, other people, including adults, came to the area and the confrontation continued, eventually leading to gunfire, police said. Police told CBS46 News there was no immediate evidence that the shooting was gang-related.

After a lengthy investigation, police identified the suspect to be Elizabeth Parham. On May 19, authorities secured warrants for Parham’s arrest. She was charged with Felony-Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Cruelty to Children. Two days later, Parham was arrested and transported to Fulton County Jail without incident.

This incident continues to be actively investigated and the Homicide Unit does anticipate more arrests in the future, police told CBS46 News.

