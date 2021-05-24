Deputies say convicted felon crashes moped in ditch

National & World

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — When a convicted felon out of Ohio tried to ditch Lee County deputies during a traffic stop over the weekend, he ended up in one instead.

Corey Price, 36, crashed his moped into a drainage ditch near Island Vista Drive when deputies tried to pull him over for driving on the sidewalk without his lights on, according to Lee County deputies.

Investigators caught Price with methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and a gun in his backpack. Since Price is a convicted felon, his right to own a firearm has not been restored, according to LCSO.

Deputies arrested Price and booked him into the Lee County Jail.

He is facing a fleeing and eluding charge, in addition to gun a drug-related charges.

