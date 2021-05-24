MCTS unveils new, air filtration process on buses

National & World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is sharing the new way it’s working to keep riders safe on buses on Monday, May 24.

They are using a new product to improve air quality.

They say their new bioactive chemicals, which are sprayed on existing air filters, help prevent the spread of airborne viruses including COVID-19.

“This particular treatment allows for the air to continue to flow while continuously cleaning the air within the buses,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

MCTS started this new process in February, and have treated nearly every bus on fleet.

“356 buses we have on the road today,” said Joe Price, MCTS administrative services manager. “And almost the whole fleet, the entire fleet has been treated other than the buses down in the shop.”

MCTS said the air filters are usually changed every 6500 miles and this process extends the life of the filters.

Crowley said county officials and employees are trying to do everything they can to keep people safe and healthy while on board.

“We still haven’t seen the amount of vaccination that we want to see throughout Milwaukee County, and Milwaukee County deals with some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Crowley. “So for us, we want to make sure that we’re keeping people safe.”

Milwaukee’s mask order will end on June 1, but masks will still be required in MCTS facilities and on buses after that date.

