S. Korean-based company to open first-of-its kind manufacturing plant

JACKSON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — An electric parts supplier of automotive battery modules will open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Georgia.

According to Governor Brian Kemp, Duckyang will invest $10 million to open a manufacturing plant in Jackson County, creating an estimated 285 jobs in the process.

The new 230,000 square-foot-facility will be in Braselton at 984 Broadway Avenue.

The company is looking to hire several positions including production, maintenance, logistics, and warehouse management.

“It’s great to see Duckyang create high-paying, advanced automotive manufacturing jobs for the hardworking Georgians of Jackson County,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia is home to the best workforce training programs in the nation and has remained the number one state for business for the past eight years, so I’m confident Duckyang will find long-term success in Georgia.”

The South Korean-based manufacturer also supplies cockpit modules to customers around the world including Hyundai, Kia, Renault Samsung Motors, Genesis, and Mobis. Cockpit modules are auto parts made of more than 130 subcomponents found near the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

The new Georgia facility will be able to better serve automotive customers within the region, according to the governor’s office.

“By entering the U.S. electric vehicle battery market with SKBA, we will have the opportunity to cooperate with many other automotive companies, including Hyundai and Kia Motors, that already have a manufacturing base in the U.S.,” said Dong-in Son, CEO of Duckyang Ind. Co. Ltd. “It is expected that we will have business expansion opportunities to supply not only electric vehicle parts but also interior parts, including the cockpit module, door trim panel module, and other flagship parts to global automakers based in the United States.”

