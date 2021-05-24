Tow truck drivers hold procession honoring driver who was killed

National & World

COWLITZ COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — “Slow down and move over,” that’s the message tow truck drivers want you to know after Art Anderson was killed last month as he was towing a car near Kelso, Washington.

Over a hundred tow trucks showed up to honor Anderson and to raise awareness about the laws that require drivers to slow down or move lanes if there is an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

Anderson’s daughter, Sparkle Chisum, said they’re trying to turn the pain of losing their dad into purpose so that this doesn’t happen again.

“Slow down and move over, especially when their lights are on and they’re doing the right thing because it could be your family member one day,” Chisum said.

On April 24, Anna Christie Ireland, 43, ran into Rick and Karen Stoker’s car, killing the couple and Anderson on Interstate 5. The Stoker’s son, Travis, was also in the vehicle but survived.

“We’re holding it together okay as much as we can because our dad wouldn’t want us to just sit here. He’d want us to get out and keep going,” Chisum said.

Chris Fisher and Jake Beals were both friends of Anderson and said they put this procession together so that no other family has to go through this again.

“We wouldn’t of had this procession this awareness if people would pay attention,” Beals said.

The two said it could have been prevented, and they want everyone to make sure they pay attention to the road.

“Ninety percent of our drivers all have wives, children you know they want to go home sadly Art didn’t get to,” Fisher said.

The two said all they want is to get home to their families at the end of the day.

“We want to go home to our families that’s the bottom line right there,” Beals said.

