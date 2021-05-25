Utah Latter-day Saint temples to move to next phase of opening

National & World

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — All of Utah’s operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will move forward to the next phase of reopening starting next month, the church announced Tuesday.

In all, 60 temples across the globe will move to Phase 3 of the church’s reopening guidelines beginning in June and July. The change means temples are open for all ordinances but with some restrictions.

“Since May 2020, temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been reopening in a cautious, careful way, in four phases and based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the church said on its website.

“Temples in the first four phases are operating on a limited basis. Key precautions are in place for temple workers and patrons, including masks worn at all times, limited numbers of patrons in the temple at a time, minimal staff in the temple, sanitization after each temple ceremony, careful social distancing and seating arrangements, and temperature checks at the entrance.”

The list of temples moving to Phase 3 includes all 15 of Utah’s temples that are currently in operation:

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Church officials said Tuesday that church members within the temple districts will be emailed when they can begin to make online reservations for their temple. The Salt Lake Temple and St. George Utah Temple were included in the list but remain closed for renovation.

The announcement Tuesday also comes a day after the church announced its Provo Missionary Training Center will resume in-person training next month for the first time in 14 months.

