Woman says man tried to lure her 8-year-old son into car

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A mom in northeast Portland is warning other parents about a man she says tried to lure her son into his car Sunday night.

Kattie Haws told FOX 12 it happened just off Northeast 165th and Northeast Sandy at around 8:19 p.m. when her 8-year-old son was taking their dog out. Haws says her son was right outside the front door when a man in a black car pulled up and tried to get her son into his car.

According to Haws, the man tried multiple times to get her son to go with, offering candy and ways to make money. Haws says she and her son talk about what to do if a stranger approaches, and her son told the man no and got help.

Haws says she made eye contact with the man. When she ran over toward him, he ran back to his car and drove away.

“I asked my son what happened and he said he pulled up to me and said ‘hey, little boy do you want to make some money,’ and my son said ‘no,'” Haws explained. “And [the man] said ‘come on, come with me and you can make money’ and my son said ‘leave me alone’ and the guy said ‘I got candy come here.'”

Haws says she’s grateful that her son knew what to do. She says he’s a little shaken up but other than that is okay.

Portland police are investigating and say this is an isolated incident. No additional suspect information is available at this time.

